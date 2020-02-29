David Yoder Feb 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — David Yoder, 66, of Urbana died at 9:45 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana. No services will be held. Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, was in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers