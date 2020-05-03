THORNTON, Colo. — Davie L. Petersen, 80, died at 11:57 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.
Davie was born and raised in Champaign-Urbana, where he attended Champaign schools before enlisting in the Navy and marrying Patricia A Brigham, also of Champaign. Davie "Pete" served his country proudly for 22 years, retiring in San Diego in 1979.
Davie's second retirement came after a career in car sales working for Bob Baker Ford, San Diego. In 2006, Davie and Pat moved to Colorado to be near their children and grandchildren.
Davie and Pat enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family, even renewing their wedding vows at a castle in Germany to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversay. Davie's sense of adventure was inspired by his idol, John Wayne, and reading Louis L'Amour Western novels. Davie also shared a love of fishing with his family; "Gone Fishing" was his dream.
Davie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Petersen (Brigham); three children and their spouses, Julie (Bill), Susie (Gary) and Eric (Christie); seven grandchildren; nine precious great-grandchildren; sister, Tresa Berry; plus many loving nieces and nephews.
Davie was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Petersen and Clara Petersen Chase (Slade); sisters, Barbara and Winona; and grandson, Brian.
Davie will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Colorado with military honors (date TBD). Condolence messages can be left on the All Veterans Funeral & Cremation website at allveterans.com/Obituaries.