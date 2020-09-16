MANSFIELD — Dawn Denise Crawford, 54, of Mansfield passed away at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. There will be no visitation. Everyone is invited to a celebration of life, honoring Dawn, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Mansfield American Legion, Mansfield. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dawn was born on Dec. 5, 1965, in Champaign, a daughter of Donald and Patricia Hortin Derossett.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Kathryn) Crawford of Rantoul and Michael (Kathryn) Crawford of Mansfield; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kaden, Jace, Jillian, Mallory, Jack, Thaeda, Brianna, Cole, Rachel, Emma and Anna; brothers, Dale Derossett of Ivesdale and David (Sherry) Derossett of Urbana; and sister, Deana Quinn of Farmer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dawn was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church. ‟Live, laugh, love.”