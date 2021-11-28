LEXINGTON — Dawn A. Poppe, 64, Lexington passed away peacefully at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her residence in rural Lexington.
Dawn was born March 20, 1957, in Normal, the daughter of John M. and Martha Reis Scott. She married Mark T. Watterson on Jan. 17, 1976. She married Kevin S. Poppe on July 2, 1999. He survives in rural Lexington.
Survivors include their children, Misti (Ryan) Tompkins and Marcus (Amy) Watterson, both of Gibson City; four grandchildren, Rylee, Reagan and Reed Tompkins, and Jesse Watterson, all of Gibson City; her brother, John (Linda) Scott of Bloomington; four brothers-in-law, Kery McClure of Normal, Kurt (Katie) Poppe of Hudson, Kris (Anne) Poppe of Oswego and Keith Poppe of Rantoul; 12 nieces; and seven nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Scott McClure; her in-laws, Robert and Leona Poppe, and Barbara Poppe; and a sister-in-law, Renee Poppe.
Dawn was a 1975 graduate of Bellflower Township High School. She worked for Hicks Motor Sales of Roberts and also operated Dawn’s Arts and Crafts of Gibson City. She then worked for Commerce Bank of Bloomington and First Farm Credit Services of Normal, from where she retired. She was also a farm wife and homemaker.
Dawn could do wonders with wood and was no stranger to power tools. In addition to her DIY projects, she loved to attend and cheer at her grandkids' sporting events and was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington and the Prime Timers of McLean County Farm Bureau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Chruch, Lexington. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the church, with the Rev. Kyle Ronchetto officiating and visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, with a lunch following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lexington.
Duffy Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting the family with arrangements. A guest registry is available at duffypilsmemorial home.com.