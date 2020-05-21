HULL — Dawn R. Vincent, 48, of Hull, formerly of Champaign, passed away Monday (May 18, 2020).
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo. Burial will be at Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, Ill.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Catholic School.
