TUSCOLA — Dean M. Chesnut, 98, of Tuscola, formerly of Effingham, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 19, at Johnson Funeral Home, Effingham. Memorial services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Headyville Cemetery, rural Dieterich, with military rites.
Memorials may be made to Tuscola Health Care Center. Online condolences may be shared at johnsonandsonsfh.com.
Dean was born on Aug. 11, 1923, in South Muddy Township, Jasper County, the son of Lawrence and Oval (Gossman) Chesnut.
Dean married Mildred Morgan on May 3, 1943, and to this union three children were born: Dennis, Ron and Kathy. She preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 1968. He married Eileen Woods on Sept. 6, 1969, and she preceded him in death in August 1981. Then he married Jessie Davis on Jan. 1, 1982, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2008.
Dean served his country in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 as a sergeant with the 95th LT Tank Company. Dean enjoyed farming for most of his life in Jasper and Clay counties. After retiring, he later worked at Rural King in Effingham. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He had a good sense of humor and a great laugh. He also was known to tinker and enjoyed fixing things.
Dean is survived by his son, Ron (Marsha) Chesnut of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Kathy (Joe) Bokor of Tuscola; stepdaughter, Twila James of Riverton; grandchildren, Shannon (Katie) Patterson of Homer, Jason Patterson of Tuscola, Cady (Aaron) Timmons of Houston, Texas, Madison Chesnut of Frisco, Texas, Nicole (Bryan) Graham of Cashiers, N.C., and Chris (John) Moushon of Springfield; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ralph Chesnut of Wheeler; and sister, Donna (Leo) Galloway of Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Chesnut, in infancy; stepmother, Laverne (Tate) Chesnut; and sister, Mae Toppe.