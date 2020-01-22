CHAMPAIGN — Dean E. Evans, 90, died peacefully at home on Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020).
He was born in Bloomington, Ill., on Nov. 9, 1929, but spent his formative years in Rantoul. During World War II, he was too young to join the armed services, but given the shortage of manpower, Dean worked summertimes for the railroad (starting when he was 13), laying and repairing track.
Dean also played baseball as a youth and was a very good pitcher. He had an offer from the Chicago Cubs to pitch in the minor leagues, which he turned down because he viewed his future as a professional baseball player to be too doubtful. After a year of classes at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he entered the construction business and formed the Dean Evans Co. General Contractors. He was in business for himself by the time he was 21 years of age.
The business took off during the postwar housing boom. One summer, it was said the Dean Evans Co. finished a new roof, on a recently framed house, for each day of that summer. The business later became more focused on commercial construction, building commercial and industrial buildings in the area and doing a lot of contracted work with the University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign.
After over 50 years in the business, Dean closed the business and retired. He truly enjoyed the outdoors. Dean played golf, was a dedicated hunter (he hunted doves, pheasants, ducks and geese) and an avid skeet shooter. In his later years, he attempted to qualify for the USA skeet shooting team competing in the Pan American Games.
When staying at their summer retreat on Lake of Egypt in southern Illinois, he fished almost every day. He loved to catch bass, and sometimes talked about his trips as a young adult to Canada to catch smallmouth bass.
Dean is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Henrietta Evans, and his first wife, Jane Frost Evans.
Survivors include his wife of almost 42 years, Patricia Coughlin Evans, and children, Tom Evans (Ruthi) of Wilmette, Ann Evans of Greensboro, N.C., Doug Evans (Bonnie) of Chicago, and two stepdaughters, Christina Swing of Urbana and Barbara Rubey (Tony) of High Falls, N.Y. Dean is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Swing of New York City, Yasmin Lloyd of Cleveland, N.C., Patricia Jane Evans of Chicago and Joshua Evans of Provo, Utah. Other survivors include his sister, Eleanor E. Clark of Belleville; nephew, Max Clark of Emeryville, Calif.; and niece, Sue Fuller of Swansea.
A private memorial is planned. Memorial contributions should be made to the donor’s choice.