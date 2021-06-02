INDIANOLA — Dean H. Puzey went home to be with his Lord and savior Monday (May 31, 2021).
He was born on Aug. 14, 1927, to Fay and Florence Puzey (both deceased). He was the youngest of four siblings, all deceased, his three brothers and their wives, Marvin and Irma, Lowell and Lorena and Lloyd and Mary, and sister, Ruth and husband Layton Brueske. On Sept. 26, 1948, he married Patsy Rose Cork.
He was a lifelong farmer in the Jamaica, Ill., area. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and upon returning, he married the daughter of Charles and Jenny Cork (both deceased). He and Patsy first met at about the age of 9-10 in the tiny one-room schoolhouse that stood just behind the house in which he was born and grew up. That same house, together with the one in which Patsy now lives, was where they raised their six children. Patsy was the love of his life. Once, when reflecting on their life together, his saying to his son was, “The Lord really spoiled me when he gave me your mom.” She was forever his girlfriend and wife!
Together, he and Patsy helped found Bethel Baptist Church in Georgetown. With her support, he was active in their church and their community and their world, serving many years on the Jamaica Community Unit School District 12 school board and assisting with Gideons International, Wycliffe Bible Translators, Jungle Aviation and Radio Service and Teen Missions, just to name a few. Following his return from WWII, he earned his pilot’s license with the thought of going into crop-dusting. Instead, the Lord grew his flying interests from a Fairmount Flying Club hobby with a Piper Cub (he would take kids from Bethel’s Vacation Bible School on rides!) to a gospel-sharing mission with a Piper twin-engine Aztec flying as far as Guatemala and Haiti (not to mention, all around the U.S.). While at home, he and Patsy hosted an endless stream of missionaries that were passing through on various travels.
He would jokingly say about himself, “I was never a very good farmer,” which was just code for, “I’m much more interested in telling people about Jesus than I am in making money through farming.” As a result, the Lord blessed him greatly as he gave a lot of money, time, blood, sweat and tears to sharing with people the love of Christ in practical ways. Puzey Bros., Inc. in Fairmount was his base of operations in doing so.
Along with the help of his three brothers, Puzey Bros. began as a small fix-it and make-it fabrication and machine shop servicing immediate farm needs. Over the years, he grew it into a thriving manufacturing shop which gave vent to his creative and inventive urges. He had patents and patents pending for fifth-wheel trailers and corn-rakes, installed the area’s first microwave oven (1970 — people loved to stop by and watch it pop popcorn in a makeshift paper bag!) and in 1952 (yes — 1952!), he called friends from his truck-telephone to tell them he had had his first baby boy! However, not only was he a creative inventor, he was a lover of people. He used Puzey Bros. as a platform to give many people an employment jumpstart and also as a pulpit with which to share the good news of Jesus Christ.
He was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Alexander Dean Puzey.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Rose Cork Puzey; and five sons and one daughter, Lyle and Tina Puzey of Sumner (daughters Sarah (Ian Northcott) and (Elizabeth (Jonathan Wang)), Timothy and Beth Puzey of Oakwood, Jay and Judie Puzey of Fairmount (daughter Joni (Rob Gunning)), Nathan and Janet Puzey of Lynchburg, Va. (sons Caleb (Sherri) and Joshua (Heather) and daughter Emily (David Marone), Glenn and Cindi Puzey of Ashland, Ky. (daughters Rachel (Josh Cameron) and Hannah and son Isaac) and Lee and Lynn Efird of Kannapolis, N.C. (son Brian (Hannah) and daughters Tracy (Adam Caskey) and Kristen (Joshua Dellinger). He had 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown, with the Rev. Aaron Rohde and the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Private family burial with military honors will follow. Public visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Masks will be required at the church.
