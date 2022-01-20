DANVILLE — Dean L. Jones, 80, of Danville passed away at 9:07 p.m. Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at home in Danville, with his family by his side.
Dean was born on July 19, 1941, the son of Melvin and Gladys (Lee) Jones, in Danville. Dean was a graduate of Bismarck High School. He married Martha Rutan on Nov. 30, 1975, in Bismarck, and she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Jones of Danville; son, Steve (Molly) Jones of Decatur; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Perkins of St. Joseph; and six grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt Jones, Mara, Miranda, Marissa and McKenna Perkins.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn (Swick) Jones; as well as one son, Kyle Jones.
Dean was a member of the Wabash Valley Steam & Gas Antique Tractor Club and enjoyed spending his free time attending and participating in tractor-pulling competitions, restoring antique tractors, going to farm shows, traveling with Martha, and spending time with his grandchildren on the Gator at the farm. Dean and Martha attended Southside Church of Christ in Tilton.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. The Rev. Keith Klossner will officiate, assisted by Dave Martin. Burial will be in Gundy Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Dean’s memory to Southside Church of Christ or to the donor’s choice. Please join Dean’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.