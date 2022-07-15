CHAMPAIGN — Dean E. Lafferty, 84, of Champaign passed away at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, with Masonic Rites conducted by Western Star Lodge 240 A.F. & A.M. at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dean was born March 23, 1938, in Champaign, to Virgil F. and Adeline A. (Cross) Lafferty. He attended Champaign Central High School and graduated from Western Military Academy in Alton in 1956.
Dean joined the United States Air Force in 1956, serving a total of four years in Para Rescue. He was first stationed for two years at Harmon Air Force Base in Newfoundland, including a temporary duty deployment for 90 days at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. He was then transferred to Malstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont., for two years.
It was in Great Falls, Mont., where he met and then married Audrey J. Vangsness. Dean was honorably discharged from the Air Force in December 1960, at which time he and Audrey relocated to Champaign.
Dean continued his military service for seven years in the United States Air Force Reserves aligned with Air Evacuation at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County near Belleville/O’Fallon.
Upon returning to Champaign, Dean studied accounting at the Illinois Commercial College. He joined his father, the late Virgil F. Lafferty, in the family’s accounting firm that later became Lafferty & Associates. He was an accountant and tax consultant in Champaign for 54 years. Though Dean retired at the age of 75, he continued to prepare taxes each year thereafter.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, on Jan. 17, 1990. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ren.
Dean later married Sally M. Smith in Las Vegas. She survives. Dean is also survived by two daughters, Kimberly J. Copple of St. Louis, and Kellie J. Gualazzi of Bloomington; and his grandson, Tyler A. Copple of St. Louis.
Over the years, Dean thoroughly enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and motorcycling. Dean was a past president of the East Central Chapter of the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois (IAAI). He also served three different terms on the IAAI State Board. Dean was an enrolled agent with the Internal Revenue Service.
Dean was a 32nd-degree Mason and a member of the Illinois Masonic Lodge. He was a past president of the Illini Shrine Club and served on the board of directors. In that capacity, he was responsible for helping more than 200 children to receive care and treatment at the Shriners’ Hospitals. In 1981, Dean was selected as the Shriner of the Year. He was recently awarded a pin for being a Shriner for more than 50 years. He was also active for many years in the Mohammed Temple in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.
