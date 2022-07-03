DANVILLE — Dean L. Strong, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Dean LeWarne Strong, the red-headed son of Philander “Mike” and Velma Strong, was born April 20, 1939, on the farm where he grew up. Dean loved that farm.
He graduated from high school in Plover, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University, where he developed an interest in broadcasting. He worked for several years as a disc jockey in Iowa before accepting a news casting/disc jockey position at WITY in Danville. Subsequently, he worked at Bohn Aluminum, Hyster, and GM before retirement from Ball Corporation in 2002.
Before leaving Iowa, Dean had attended an Iowa Air National Guard summer training camp at Kickapoo Park. That summer, he met and later married Diane Ruth Cory on May, 19, 1968, in Danville. She survives.
Dean’s theatrical role of a lifetime was Daddy Warbucks in Danville Light Opera’s production of "Annie." He hadn’t planned to audition, but from the moment he walked into the room, the director took one look at him and said “You’re perfect.” He continued to perform in "The Pirates of Penzance," "She Loves Me" and several other DLO productions.
He also loved to fly and maintained a private pilot’s license for years.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Carol Shimon and Naomi Wood and husband Wesley.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Strong; two children, Dena Strong of Champaign and David (Kristen) Strong of Lakeville, Minn.; three red-headed grandchildren, Harper, Hudson and Heath; one nephew, Bret Shimon of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two nieces, Becky Dvorak of Norwalk, Iowa, and Sandra Shimon-Smith (Alex) of Orlando, Fla.; three great-nieces; and his brother-in-law, Darwin Shimon.
A celebration of Dean’s life will be held Saturday, July 9, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 W. Fairchild St., Danville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Pastor Ed Stone will officiate.
The family prefers memorial gifts be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at rortvedtfuneralservices.com. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory, Tilton, is assisting the family.