RANTOUL — Surrounded by his family, Dean Carl McMorris, 62, passed away at home in Rantoul, on Monday (March 28, 2022). He continued to live life to its fullest as he battled pancreatic cancer, and did so with “God’s hand on his shoulder.”
Dean was born in Champaign on Sept. 5, 1959, to Carl Gordon and DeAnn Kay (Dabney) McMorris. After graduating from Rantoul Township High School in 1977, Dean attended Lincoln Technical Institute and earned a diesel truck technology diploma in 1978. He was shop foreman at Richard Tarvin Trucking for over 35 years.
Dean is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gwendolyn Sue (Beaird); and two children and their spouses, Jennifer Sue and Brodie Alan Crozier and Jason Carl and Malloree Beth McMorris. He was known as “Pappy” to Carlyn Sue, Aldon Dean, Bowen Graham, Maryn Ann and Masyn DeAnn Crozier, Khloee Elizabeth, Avery Carl and baby McMorris, due this fall. They will miss his “Old Sow Bear Hugs.” Also surviving are his in-laws, Carl and Karen Johnson; sister, DaNora (Kevin) Kaiser; brother, Drew (Angela) McMorris; sister-in-law, Laurie Camden; brothers-in-law, Butch (Julie) Beaird and Brian (Kelly) Johnson; and his bird dog, Meg.
Dean shared a close relationship with his many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Henry “Hank” and Nora Dabney and Gerald “Lefty” and Helen McMorris.
Dean served his community on the Rantoul Fire Department for over 33 years, where he most recently served as captain and training officer. He would tell his “brothers,” “Remember who’s in your wallet. We aren’t in a hurry to die," and "Step back — what would Dean do?”
Dean was a lifelong member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, an avid Cubs fan, and could often be found in his garage woodworking shop. He enjoyed competitive skeet shooting and was inducted into the Illinois State Skeet Shooters Association Hall of Fame in 2021. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited and the Loda Sportsman’s Club. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren and friends. Many fond memories were made in the great outdoors with Dean.
Funeral services will be at 10 Friday morning at the American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Thursday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials can be made in Dean’s memory to the Devin Fiedler Memorial Scholarship Rantoul FFA, Gateway Family Services, Potomac, or American Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kathleen Naegele and the Christie Clinic Oncology Department for their tremendous skill and care provided to Dean during his diagnosis and treatment.
Adios, Au Revoir, auf Wiedersehen — Dean.