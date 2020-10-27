SAVOY — Dean Wallace Sanders, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief stay.
Dean was a longtime resident of Champaign until his move in July 2019 to the Windsor of Savoy senior community. He was born in Seward, Neb., on May 24, 1929, to parents Will Earl and Fannie Harriet (Gumbel) Sanders.
Dean became interested in music at an early age. At age 15, his instrument of choice became the piano. After graduation from Solomon High School, Solomon, Kan., in 1947, Dean studied piano at Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kan. After three years at Bethany, he transferred to the Chicago Musical College to study piano with Rudolph Ganz, receiving a bachelor of music degree in 1951 and master of music degree in 1953. He was a piano instructor at Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 1954 to 1957.
Dean joined the School of Music Piano Division at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in fall 1957. He accepted and remained there until retiring in 1991 as professor emeritus. During his piano career, Dean won seven national and international competitions and served as guest soloist with many symphony orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, Oklahoma City Symphony and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony. He also performed many solo recitals throughout the world, including at Orchestra Hall in Chicago and Town Hall and Lincoln Center Library in New York City, as well as many faculty recitals at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the UI.
After his retirement, he enjoyed the winter months for many years at his bungalow on Puerto Rico's island of Vieques. Dean enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, cooking, reading, watching Jeopardy!, playing UpWords and entertaining family and friends at his Champaign home.
Dean was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dale Sanders; and sisters, Carol Muller-Funk and Marilyn Struble.
He is survived by his sisters, Sally Wood-Stewart and Alice Burch (Bruce), and many nieces and nephews and their families.
At Dean's request, there will be no memorial service. In his memory, pass on his regular habit of donating frequently and generously to your local food pantry.