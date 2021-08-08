OAKWOOD — Dean Parrish Wells, 43, of Oakwood passed away at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He suffered a massive stroke of the brain stem. It was very sudden, and he went quickly, without any suffering.
Dean was born Nov. 22, 1977, in Danville to Russell and Judy (Rohrer) Wells. He married Tara (Limer) Wells on June 7, 2003; she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Alex, Parker and Chase Wells, all of Oakwood; his mother, Judy Wells; his father, Sonny Wells; a sister, Jennifer Wells of Oakwood; and a brother, Darren (Carla) Wells of Fithian.
Dean worked as a correctional officer at Pontiac Correctional Center for 10 years before transferring to Danville Correctional Center, where he was currently employed. Dean was extremely proud and dedicated to serve as a correctional officer.
“This profession is not for everyone, so stand tall and be proud to be the selected few.”
He also enjoyed racing, shooting, playing video games and spending time with his boys. He always said they were his whole world.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, monetary contributions may be sent to his wife and sons in Dean’s honor.
Please join Dean’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.