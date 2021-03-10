FARMER CITY — Dean Wesley Scarbrough, 96, of Farmer City passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (March 6, 2021) at home.
Private services are being held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dean Scarbrough was born on Dec. 20, 1924, to Alva Raymond and L. Pearl Wheeler Scarbrough, in Farmer City. He married Norma M. Heape on June 7, 1947. They were married for 56 years.
Dean is survived by his sisters, Anna Lamb of Farmer City and Helen McKay of Kermit, Texas, and sister-in-law, Judy Scarbrough of Rochester. His surviving children are Raymond (Connie) Scarbrough of Mahomet, Donna Scarbrough of Farmer City, William Scarbrough of Calgary, Canada, Robert Scarbrough and Dana (Maurie) Bettinger of Farmer City; along with 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also has lots of nieces and nephews.
Dean was a proud World War II combat veteran, machine gunner, foreman of McKinley rodeo, livestock truck driver, ran Maple Grove Cemetery then retired from Santa Anna Township assessor. Also a member of Knights of Pythias and Joe Williams American Legion.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Nonny; daughter, Dena; daughter-in-law, Lorraine; five sisters; two brothers; granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
Memorials may be made to Joe Williams Post 55 American Legion.