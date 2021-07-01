CHAMPAIGN — Celebration of life services for DeAngelo Martell Williams, 29, of Champaign will commence at noon Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Grove St. Church of God In Christ, with the Rev. Herbert Burnett, eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the church.
DeAngelo transitioned at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign is assisting the family during their time of bereavement.