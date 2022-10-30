CHAMPAIGN — Deb Holstein of Champaign passed away at home on Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022).
Deb was born May 24, 1958, in Andalusia, the daughter of Jim and Janice McCannon. Deb was a graduate of Alleman High School and Eastern Illinois University.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen M. Holstein; children, Nathan James Schaefer of Champaign and Ryan Lee Schaefer of Tuscola.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, Champaign. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Windsor Road Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Austin’s Place women’s shelter in Champaign.
