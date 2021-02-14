RANTOUL — Debbie Calhoun, 63, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord and her mother on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 10, 2021) at OSF St. Mary's Hospital, Peoria.
She was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Clinton, Okla., a daughter of Marion and Jacquelon (Tempel) Roles. She married Kenneth Calhoun on July 3, 1988, in Rantoul. He survives.
Also surviving are eight children, Breck (Karla) Calhoun of Evansville, Ind., Kim Calhoun of Champaign, Jamie Calhoun of Champaign, James (Mary) Calhoun of Gifford, Shana Calhoun of Rantoul, Tina Calhoun of Champaign, Darion Calhoun of Rantoul and Shalyn Calhoun of Rantoul; two brothers, Bill (Lynn) Green of Texas and James Bruhn of California; a sister, Cheryl Strolh of Ohio; and numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Marquise and Mark; and a daughter.
Debbie worked at the Rantoul Walmart for many years, and there she formed many lifelong friendships. She was a member of The Solid Rock of Rantoul church. She loved a garage sale and was really into feeding people — she was a great cook!
She will be remembered for her huge heart; she loved everyone and was known to most as “Mama Debbie.”
A funeral service will be at 11 Wednesday morning at The Solid Rock of Rantoul, 1221 Enterprise Drive, Rantoul. Pastors Christopher and Susan King will officiate. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.