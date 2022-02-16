INDIANAPOLIS — Deborah J. Dayton, 67, of Indianapolis passed away at 2:05 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Mike Picklesimer officiating. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ms. Dayton was born Sept. 4, 1954, in Urbana, a daughter to Donald E. and Katherine Wagner Dayton.
Surviving are two sisters, Danea Lindsey of Champaign and Devin (David) Gentry of Tolono; a brother, Don Dayton of Tolono; five nieces and nephews, Jason Wood of Champaign, Walter (Danielle) Johnston of Rifle, Colo., Katrina (Kevin) Beach of Mooresville, Ind., Kellen Prough and Kyle Prough of Indianapolis; and her beloved cat, Frankie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She graduated from Unity High School in 1972 and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 1976. She found a love for cooking and culinary arts and was a chef at many high-end restaurants, including but not limited to Odyssey and Maggiano’s Little Italy in Chicago and Capital Grill and the Hyatt in Indianapolis. She was a member of Women Chefs and Restaurateurs.
She loved baseball, could talk about players and stats for hours on end — but her favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association, Champaign County Humane Society or Hamilton County Humane Society, Noblesville, Ind.
