ELMHURST — Debby K. Johnson, formerly of Champaign, was called home to heaven on Friday (March 12, 2021). She passed away peacefully at the age of 81 years at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Johnson (2005), her survivors include her children, Mark Johnson (Tracy) of Elmhurst and Lori Purtzer and Eric Johnson (Elizabeth), both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 10 cherished grandchildren, Liza, Jay, Jenny, Nicholas, Riley, Juli, Robin, Alexandra, Kyle and Kate; and siblings, Amy Cook of Indianapolis and Phillip McCaleb (Wendy) of Valparaiso, Ind.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Melvin E. and Lois Jean McCaleb.
Mrs. Johnson was born on May 5, 1939, in Rushville. She graduated from Northern Illinois University, where she met and then married Lawrence E. Johnson on June 17, 1961. Following graduation, she was a grade school teacher in the Urbana school district.
Mrs. Johnson was full of zeal for life, liked to travel throughout the country, and loved arts and crafts and playing the piano. She always remained active in many volunteer organizations throughout her life, including the Champaign-Urbana Junior Women’s Club, where she was an avid performer in the Tom Thumb Theater ensemble, member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas organization, and a den mother for various Cub Scouts packs. She also was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
She will be dearly missed but would certainly prefer for friends and family to remember her with a fond smile.
Graveside services and interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, on March 20, at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Elmhurst Community Funeral Home — The Ahlgrim Chapel, Elmhurst, and Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or alz.org.