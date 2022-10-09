CHAMPAIGN — Debi J. McCoy, 64, died on Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Champaign.
Debi spent most of her life in Mt. Vernon as a hardworking single mother, working primarily as a nursing-home aide and waitress. Debi, an amateur singer in her youth, had a lifelong passion for music, holding impromptu living-room concerts with her only child, Kristi, her number-one fan and proudest achievement. She also adored dogs, giving many abandoned rescues homes throughout her life.
Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Jean (Fields) Jones; father, John McCoy; stepfather, Curtis Jones; and half brother, Rick Panzier.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi McCoy; son-in-law, Nate Laurell; and friend and caregiver, LaVaughn Scott.
There will be a private memorial service and cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Debi’s name to Alive Rescue, a dog rescue with which Kristi and Nate are partnering to build a new rescue facility just north of Chicago. It would have been a dream for Debi to see its grand opening, and donations in her name will help save abused and abandoned dogs, a cause close to her heart. Those donations can be made at aliverescue.org.
Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.