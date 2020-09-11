IVESDALE — Deborah D. “Debby” Wright, 68, of Ivesdale passed away at 3:15 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hosptial, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Father Joseph Dondanville and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church. The family is abiding by the COVID-19 suggestions set forth, they ask you please adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask when you enter the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale, immediately following the Mass.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale.
Debby was born on Oct. 20, 1951, in Champaign, a daughter of Richard and Elaine Gaither Tempel. She married Russel J. Wright on Dec. 13, 1969, in Ivesdale, and he survives of Ivesdale.
Surviving children include Matthew (Jodi) Wright of Ivesdale, Marcus (Jenn) Wright of Gibson City, Sarah (Ted) Auth of Mahomet and Paul (Katona) Wright of Newman. Also surviving are grandchildren Zacary, Kady, Tatum, Colin, Kendyl, Jaxon, Rylee, Kodee and Marcus, as well as great-granddaughter Stella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Tempel; sister, Kathy Tempel-Harper; and grandson, Tyler Auth.
Debby was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale; Women of St. Joseph's; and she always helped serve meals for funeral dinners, as well as many activities within the church. Russel and Debby were very proud of their extended Army family, which Russel served during Vietnam. She loved gardening and baking, but her pride and joy of life was just spending time with her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Debby D. Wright.