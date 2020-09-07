Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
IVESDALE — Deborah D. "Debbie" Wright, 68, of Ivesdale died at 3:15 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement.