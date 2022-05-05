Deborah Davis May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUSCOLA — Deborah Davis, 79, died at 1:11 p.m. Monday (May 2, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. The Rev. Mike Zylstra will officiate. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos