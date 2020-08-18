SANTA FE, N.M. — Deborah Louise Fishbein died at home in Santa Fe, N.M., on May 22, 2020, with her adored dogs, Ms. T and Sadie, close by.
Debby is survived by her brother, Gary Kaplan of Los Angeles; lifelong friend, Helen Bates of Manhattan; goddaughter, Stella Beatrice Puetz of San Francisco; and many loving and devoted friends in Santa Fe, San Francisco, Champaign, Philadelphia and beyond.
She was born in Brooklyn on April 7, 1939, to Samuel and Betty Kaplan, who predeceased her. Debby's husband, the psychologist Martin Fishbein, died in 2009.
Debby grew up in New York City but graduated with a B.A. from UCLA, where Marty completed his Ph.D. As newlyweds in 1960, Debby and Marty drove to their new home in Champaign, making a memorable stop in Santa Fe, where they later had a second home.
Marty held long professorships at the Department of Psychology at the University of Illinois and later at the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.
In Champaign, Debby met Susan Craig, who became an enduring friend and was an original partner in the Gallery Ltd., Debby's vibrant, evolving boutique. The store thrived for 30 years, ultimately settling in a historic bank building to showcase its trove of clothing, jewelry, toys and housewares.
Wherever they were living, Debby and Marty traveled widely, scouring galleries, auctions and flea markets to assemble first-rate collections of fine art, folk and outsider art and pottery. She was a brilliant, fun, warm and witty woman who will be missed by many.
You can make a donation in Debby's memory to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: sfhumanesociety.org/donate/ or call 505-983-4309, ext. 1204.
Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations, 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505, is handling the arrangements.