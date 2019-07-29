PAXTON — Deborah Louise “Debbie” Foster, 69, of Paxton passed away at 9:17 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A private family committal service will be held at a later date at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Debbie was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Willow Springs, Mo., the daughter of Edgar and Bernice Schiewe Peters. She married Thomas Ray Foster on Dec. 6, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park. He survives.
Along with her husband, Tom, she is survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Jeff) Harrison of Paxton, Carol (Lannie) Emfinger of Columbia, Mo., and Erica (Adam) Altman of Chicago; two grandchildren, Michael and Christina Emfinger of Columbia, Mo.; three sisters, Judy Vogel of Cincinnati, Cheryl (Dave) Rule of Mount Airy, Md., and Kris Peters of Champaign; one brother, James (Mark Fleisher) Peters of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Debbie graduated from Paxton High School in 1968. She had worked at Pattons Drive In, Paxton; Art Schmidt State Farm Agency, where she became a licensed insurance agent; and Plastic Designs, Paxton, for the last 15 years. Debbie was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton, and recently attended The Vineyard Church, Urbana. She was also a member of the Button Township Home Extension, where she had held many offices over the years.
Debbie enjoyed quilting and crocheting, cooking, traveling, golfing and reading. She was an avid sports fan, no matter the sport. Most of all, Debbie loved spending time outside walking and sitting on the porch.
Memorials may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation or The Vineyard Church, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.