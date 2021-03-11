MAHOMET — Deborah J. Holderer, 74, of Mahomet died Monday (March 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet, with the Rev. Jeff Dyson officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be private. Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Deborah was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Fairbury, the second of six children born to Darol and Jean (Bocher) Johnston. She married Jack Holderer on Sept. 3, 1966, and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage until he passed in 2018.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Ervin of Monticello; two sons, Tim (Lisa) Holderer of Edwardsville and Jack "Chip" (Grace) Holderer of California; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah and Olivia Ervin, Andrew and Evan Holderer and Christian Holderer; two sisters, Michelle (Dennis) Hallstein and Janine Johnston; three brothers, Darol "Skip" Johnston Jr., Randy Johnston and Steve (Debra) Johnston; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Holderer.
Deborah retired in 2008 from the UI special education department, where she worked as a secretary. She's been a faithful member of Mahomet Christian Church for many years. Deborah's faith and her family were the most important things in her life.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.