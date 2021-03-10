Deborah Holderer Mar 10, 2021 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Deborah Holderer, 74, of Mahomet died at 3:54 p.m. Monday (March 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers