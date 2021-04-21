CAMARGO — Deborah Kaye (Myers) Rahn of Camargo passed away early Monday morning (April 19, 2021) after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
She was born to Lee and Judy Myers on March 29, 1960, in Mount Vernon. She married Leroy Rahn on Nov. 25, 1995.
Besides her parents and husband, she is survived by her son, William Rahn (Kayleigh Rahn); sister, Cindy Myers (Pam Gureski); and grandchildren, Nora Kaye and Liam Roy Rahn.
She graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1978 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1982. She later obtained her master's from the University of Illinois. At the time of her passing, she was working at the Bursar for the University of Illinois System. Deb’s greatest joys were her faith, family and being GiGi to Nora Kaye and Liam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and WBGL Radio.
Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.