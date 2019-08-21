MANSFIELD — Deborah Kay ‟Debbie” Harper, 58, of Mansfield passed away at 12:05 p.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield. A private family memorial service and private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Debbie was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of James Lester and Sharon Ratcliffe Wheeler. She married Larry Woliung and later married Robert ‟Rob” Harper on July 2, 2012, in Champaign.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert ‟Rob” Harper of Mansfield; mother, Sharon, and stepfather, Cliff Thompson, of Williams, Minn.; children, Rusty (Kristi) Woliung of Farmer City, Madi Harper of Rantoul, Morgan (Taylor) Behrens of Roberts, Caleb Woliung of Mansfield, Hope Harper of Milmine and Kyler Harper of Milmine; and siblings, Peggy (Jeff) Ashton of Grayling, Mich., Mary Perry of Danville and Anna Taylor of Vandalia.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father.
Debbie was the manager of Casey’s General Store in Mahomet. She lined stock cars up in the pit area at Farmer City Raceway for several years. Debbie and Rob served on the Mansfield Homecoming Committee.