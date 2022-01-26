HOMER — Deborah Sue Wilson, 64, of Homer went to be with the Lord at 10:45 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family she loved so dearly.
Deborah was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Urbana, a daughter of John and Betty Danner of Summerfield, Fla. (they survive). She Lived her entire life in Homer. She had six brothers and sisters, Becky Kelley of St. Joseph, David Danner of St. Petersburg, Fla., Brenda Cole of St. Cloud, Fla., Jim Danner of St. Petersburg, Janet Smith of Homer and Cheryl Starr of Mattoon (they all survive).
On Dec. 4, 1976, she married Jeffrey Alan Wilson of Homer. They were married 45 wonderful years (he survives). They had three children, Ami (John Sanford) Thomas of Catlin, Brad (Lisa) Wilson of Homer and Caryn (Jacob) Akers of Longview (they all survive). They were blessed with 10 grandchildren, Austin Lutz, Adrien O’Neal, Kanen Lutz, Zane Sanford, Timothy Wilson, Jolee Sanford, Keean Akers, Madisyn Wilson, Finnegan Akers and Wyatt Sanford. They were also proud great-grandparents of Ava James and Axel O’Neal. She also loved her dog, Beamer, very much!
Deborah worked in daycare for 40 years, with most of that time being an in-home daycare provider. She was more than just a daycare provider for these children and families. She touched many, many lives and loved these children as her own. Debbie and Jeff were country dancing instructors for 10 years as part of the “BootKickers.” She liked going on motorcycle rides, spending time with her sisters, crocheting and watching crime shows ("Law and Order," "CSI," etc.).
She and Jeff moved their farmhouse from one location to where it currently sits in October 1986. They spent a lot of time renovating.
The thing she loved the most was her family. She was known as a wife, mother, memaw and mamaw to her immediate family. She will be dearly missed.
Celebration of life services will be held at Homer New Life Church of Faith with Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. Pastor CW Greer will officiate. Burial will be in Old Homer Cemetery, Homer.
Memorial donations may be made to Jeff Wilson to help cover the cost of services.