CHAMPAIGN — Deborah Ann Smith gained her wings at 6:38 a.m Friday (Jan. 15, 2021).
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jessie Smith Sr. and Alice M. Thorpe; sisters, Anna Thorpe and Linda Smith; and brother, Ricky Smith.
Deborah grew up in Champaign. She graduated from Central High School in 1979.
She leaves to cherish her memories a brother, Jessie Smith; her love, James Brown Jr.; three daughters; a son; son-in-law; daughter-in-law; four grandchildern; and lots of special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a life celebration at a later date.