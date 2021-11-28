NEWMAN — Debra G. Akers, 70, of Newman died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Carriage Crossing, Arcola.
Debbie was born on Oct. 28, 1951, in Springfield to Glenn and Georgia (Pappas) Donnelly. She married James Akers on Aug. 13, 1977, in Springfield.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Akers; two sons, Glenn and Logan Akers; and one brother, Jeff Donnelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenna and Georgia Donnelly.
Debbie graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield in 1969. She would go on to attend Millikin University and would graduate Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in education. She then went to teach at Assumption High School, Newman High School, Villa Grove High School, then finally at Shiloh High School, from which she would retire.
Debbie was an avid reader and would rarely go anywhere without a book. She also enjoyed decorating her house for the holidays, especially Christmas, but most of all, she loved the old art of papercutting, also known as Scherenschnitte.
Debbie was a longtime member of the Newman Library Board, Newman Women’s Club and Home Extensions.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Fairfield Church.