MANSFIELD — Debra Denise Clark, 64, of Mansfield passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Debbie was born on June 30, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of Percy Edward and Donna Frances (Short) Gardner. She married Neal Anthony Clark on Jan. 31, 1976. He survives.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Short Gardner; daughter, Marcy Clark Woodward; siblings, Joe Gardner, Barbara Gardner Studinski, Mike Gardner and Tina Gardner Lamb; and 10 grandchildren, Teagan and Andrew Orr, Deklin and Makena Orr and Logan, Drake, Collin, Spencer, Eli and Levi Woodward.
She was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Jamie Clark Orr; and infant sister, Patty Gardner.
Debbie graduated from Farmer City Mansfield High School and Parkland College Child Development. She worked in home day care and as a nursing aid.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a (online only) service will be held on Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. Connection details for the service may be obtained from Facebook or friends and family.
Honorary gifts will be given to Fairmount New Hope Community Church. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring Debbie's life.