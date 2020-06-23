DECATUR — Debra Kay Clark, 33, of Decatur passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Decatur.
She was born Dec. 2, 1986, in Urbana to Verl Clark and Kathy Maze. Her father, Verl, survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Kay Nolan, 15, McKenzie Lynn Hays, 10, and Izabella Rose Hays, 6, all of Robinson; her sister, Jessica Clark, 35, of Georgetown; her brother, Paul Kauffman, 45, of Paris; her uncles, Mark Blackburn and Michael Blackburn of Paxton and John Blackburn of Rantoul; and four nephews and several cousins.
Debra grew up in Villa Grove and Paxton. She was an honor roll student. Her smile lit up the room, and her comedic side kept everyone laughing. She always spoke of her children — how much she loved them and how proud she was of them and being their mother.
Debra spent her free time writing, drawing, doing hair and makeup. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and hanging out with her friends. She was a free spirit with a beautiful soul.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy; her grandmother, Katie Dublin; and her grandfather, Jerry Blackburn.
Her family is coordinating a celebration of Debra's life for close family and friends, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Robinson First United Methodist Church in Robinson. For the protection of all involved, it is requested that attendees observe social distancing practices.
The Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson is in charge of cremation arrangements. For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.