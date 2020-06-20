DANVILLE — Debra S. Eliopoulos, 58, of Danville passed away at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 4, 1962, in Danville to Richard and Linda (Richards) Sharer. She married Dino Eliopoulos on April 7, 1981, in Danville. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Peter Nicholas Eliopoulos of Knoxville, Tenn.; two siblings, Randy (Lucille) Sharer of Danville and Lori (Larry) Meyer of Florida; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Shawn Marie Sharer.
Debra spent many years working in the insurance industry, but most recently worked seasonally at Danville Gardens. She enjoyed gardening and was an animal lover, especially her cat Dusty.
Debra was outgoing and sociable and kept a large group of friends. Most of all, she loved her family.
Family and close friends will gather for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville prior to the burial. Due to the current restrictions, social-distancing practices will be followed. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or an animal shelter of their choosing.
Please take a moment to leave a story or memory for her family on Debra's wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.