WESTVILLE — Debra Lynn (Hancock) Biava, 60, of Westville lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, after giving it her best fight for almost seven years.
Debra was born July 2, 1960, in Danville, to Ralph and Peggy (Townsend) Hancock. She grew up in Westville. Debra was an excellent nursing assistant who always went above and beyond for her patients. Debra always had an excellent sense of humor, and she never knew a stranger. She had a gift of always making you feel comfortable and welcome, as if you were family.
Debra is survived by her two children, Michael (Kimberly) Grider and Jessica Biava of Westville. Debra will be greatly missed by her two sisters, Tammy Hancock of Sorrento, Fla., and Trina Hancock of Westville; brother, Ralph (Bonnie) Williams of Ridge Farm; a very special granddaughter, Emily Grider, who was the apple of her eye; nephews, Tracy Jack (TJ) Hancock of Durand, Mich., who was like a son to her, and Jack Good Jr., Jason (Shawnita) Biava and Casey Biava of Westville; and niece, Jennifer (Jeremy) Strawser of Danville.
Debra joined her parents; two brothers, Jack (Marcia) Good Sr. and Tracy Hancock; and the love of her life/best friend, Gary Biava, in heaven.
It was Debra’s wishes to have a private burial and no memorial services. Her arrangements were taken care of by Rortvedt Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice.