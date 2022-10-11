CHAMPAIGN — Debra Jean Miller (Casey), 56, passed away peacefully at home in Champaign at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022).
Debra leaves behind a vibrant young daughter, Miriam Miller; husband, Sean Miller; two sisters, Drema (Martin) Wright and Denise (Eric) Lindley; her mother, Conetta Casey; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends that stretches over great distances.
She was preceded in death by her loving father, Robert Casey.
Debra was born Oct. 15, 1965, in Lebanon, Ind. In 1984, Debbie graduated from Brown County High School in Indiana, where she won the Golden Eagle award for academic and athletic excellence. She went on to achieve higher learning at Lincoln Christian College, where she played volleyball and basketball. In basketball, she was known for her ability to rebound and claims to hold the unconfirmed record for most fouls in a career. She earned a bachelor’s degree and multiple master’s degrees from various institutions, including Lincoln Christian College, Illinois State University, Olivet Nazarene University and, most importantly, Indiana University.
The many communities Debbie lived in over the years benefited from her passion for teaching. She was an impactful teacher of English and history at both the high school and middle school level. She also taught English as a second language (ESL) to local non-English speakers. Most recently, she taught history at Campus Middle School for Girls in Urbana. Over the years, many former students have shared stories of how Debra inspired them to be their best, both in and outside of the classroom.
Art, in all of its forms, was at the center of Debra’s life. Her homes were packed with brightly colored paintings, rows of books and good coffee. She loved to travel and seek out new adventures, which often led to more wondrous stories to share with her friends. She possessed a caring and philanthropic spirit, through this she advocated for the marginalized and supported any cause that provided hope to those in need.
Her family and friends will remember her for her smile, zeal for life, childlike spirit, endearing storytelling and unending ability to brighten any room she entered. They will think of her every time they smell freshly ground coffee on a cool day, or run their fingers over the crisp edge of a new book.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, at 10:30 a.m. (central) with a brief visitation at 10 a.m. at the church. Friends are welcome to greet the family at a lunch reception at the Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, immediately following the church service. In celebration of the vibrant life Debra led, those attending her memorial services are asked to please forgo black clothing and instead opt for something bright.
Debbie will be interred near her father in New Bellsville Cemetery, 7110 Bellsville Pike, Nashville, IN 47448, near Harmony Church, in Brown County, Ind. A graveside service, that is open to all who wish to attend, will be held there on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. (eastern).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ESL program at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.