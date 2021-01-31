LONGVIEW — Debra S. Smith, 66, of Longview passed away at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home.
Debra was born on Aug. 15, 1954, in Tuscola, to Leonard and Shirley (Young) McGuffey.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Mank of Longview; one brother, Robert (Lori) McGuffey of Arcola; and two sisters, Conna Peters and Cheryl Weaver, both of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Shirley McGuffey.
Debra graduated from Newman High School in 1972. She was a member of the Homer New Life Church of Faith.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Pastor Greer will officiate. Burial will follow in Newman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Traditions Hospice.