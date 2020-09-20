SAVOY — Debra S Woods, 60, of Savoy passed away at 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Debra was born in Champaign on Oct. 26, 1959, to parents Lunsford William and Doris Mae (Sinkler) Unroe, they preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Tyesse (Michael) Calhoun of Peoria and Perry Unroe of Urbana. Her sister, Dianna Lucas of Urbana, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive her.
Debra attended Urbana schools and worked as a cook for the U of I Sigma Delta Tau house. She also worked as a caretaker.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, music and decorating. Debra loved dogs, flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Champaign County Humane Society.
