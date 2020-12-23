RANTOUL — DeDe Randolph, 57, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 11, 1963, in Fort Smith, Ark., a daughter of Conard and Judy (Kelly) LaRue. She married David Jones for nine years, and they remained friends until her death.
She is survived by her parents, Conard and Judy LaRue, and a brother, Chris LaRue, all of Arkansas.
DeDe worked at ConAir in Rantoul for several years. She also worked at Combe Laboratories Inc. for many years. She was a bartender at Jimmy D’s in Rantoul and then at the Pizza Pub, also in Rantoul. Dede loved her pets, a dachshund, May, and an umbrella cockatoo, Jordon.
No services are scheduled. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.