OAKLAND — Dee L. Liffick, 99, of Oakland passed away Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Dee was born Aug. 1, 1922, in rural Westfield, to Aaron L. and Imogene S. (Berry) Liffick. He married Norma J. Jones on Nov. 21, 1946; she preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandee (Bill) Van De Wyngaerde of Urbana; five grandchildren, Summer Burnett of Champaign, Sunee Hickman of Tracy, Calif., Matt Liffick of Oakland and Tami Welsh of Tuscola and bonus granddaughter Kym Enfield of Urbana; a nephew, Jim Crum of Virginia, Ill.; and five great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rodney Liffick; a sister; and a nephew.
Dee was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, having served during WWII. He worked as a farmer for much of his life. Dee and Norma also operated Liffick Bus service in Oakland and Newman for 50 years. He was a member of the Murdock Methodist Church, Oakland VFW Post 3637 and Pheasants Forever. He enjoyed water skiing, and boating, antique cars and tractors, traveling with his wife and eating out. In their younger years, Dee and Norma were avid square dancers in the Tuscola area.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home, Oakland, and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Van Voorhis Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials may be made in Dee’s honor to the Champaign County Humane Society. Messages of sympathy may be left at krabelfuneralhome.com.