FARMER CITY — Delbert Dean Dubson, 93, of Farmer City passed away Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at John Warner Hospital, Clinton.
He was born May 28, 1928, in Normal.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Dubson of Farmer City, whom he married on Nov. 26, 1953, in Yuma, Ariz.; daughter, Gayle Witt (Steve) of Farmer City; son, Dale Dubson of Farmer City; three granddaughters, Kristi Bakken (Aaron) and Katie Kocher (Brittany Byrnes), both of Madison, Wis., and Chelsey Carril (Brad) of Marine; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Allen Dubson and Josephine Copley Dubson; and a sister, Carolyn Thomas.
He was a Class of 1946 graduate of Moore Township High School in Farmer City, where he played many sports. He also was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired after serving for 22.5 years. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Dean was a lifetime member of Joe Williams American Legion Post 55 and a charter and lifetime member of Fred O'Malley VFW Post 6190. He had been on the VFW color guard and was a past commander.
Dean was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and also belonged to the Knights of Pythias Lodge in Farmer City. He worked for many years at the University of Illinois in the vegetable crop greenhouses and later retired from the Clinton Power Station.
He loved to garden, fish, hunt, watch harness horse races, play cards, and watch sporting events. Many years ago, he helped keep the official statistics for junior high school and high school basketball home games. Dean also was on the "chain gang" for high school football home games.
His funeral/memorial service will be held at a later date.