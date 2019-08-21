URBANA — Delbert Junior Foltz, 93, of Danville, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Marlin Fourman will officiate, and burial with military honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Delbert was born in Urbana on Feb. 8, 1926, a son of Delbert Jasper and Sarah (Hoy) Foltz. He married Dorothy Sommer on March 28, 1946, in Champaign. She preceded him in death July 15, 1999.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Foltz of Wallis, Texas, Michael Foltz of Neasho, Mo., and Robert Foltz of Dallas; daughters, Debbie Dillman of Mahomet, Nancy Foltz Koontz of Payson, Ariz., Tina Foltz of Monticello and Terry Pratt of Philo; a brother, Marion Raymond Foltz of Pesotum; sisters, Sarah Jeanette Fourman of Urbana, Laura Margaret Postelwait Wiese of Tuscola and Shirley Ann Sims of Clearwater, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Wilburn Marshall Foltz and Edward Wayne Foltz; and a sister, Nancy Rachel.
Delbert attended Urbana High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II with Company E 60th Infantry Regiment in Central Europe.
He was a baker for many years at Nichols Bakery in Rantoul and later in Champaign. He enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting. He will be remembered by his family for his love of playing chess, card games, Farkle, gardening and singing.
