MONTICELLO — Delbert W. Jones, 89, of Monticello passed away at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at home.
Delbert was born Aug. 8, 1932, in White Heath, the son of Delbert K. and Bernice (Stewart) Jones. He married Barbara Saunders, and she passed away Oct. 28, 1975. He married Sondra Gregory on May 18, 2002, in Monticello.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Sondra Jones of Monticello; daughters, Karen Corley of Tampa, Fla.; children Jacob (Amanda) and Matt (Jordi) Corley and Paula Hall (Chip) of Champaign; children Lexi (Greg) and Corey Hall; stepchildren, Rhonda Anderson (Mark) of Monticello, Becky Andruczyk (Leo) of Monticello, Cindy Reeder (Chris) of Monticello, Lori Milton (Rusty) of Monticello and David Petro (Carolyn) of Port Townsend, Wash.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; brothers, David and Larry Jones; and sister, Joyce Knupp.
Delbert was supervisor of the Truck Drivers Department at the University of Illinois for 30-plus years. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. He was a member of the Teamsters at the UI and the Bement American Legion. Delbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, winters in Florida and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events; the love of his life was spending time at his farm and being outdoors.
A private family service will be held at this time with a celebration of life service later. Interment will be in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.
Memorials may be made to the Bement American Legion or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.