FISHER — Delmar Dean Crooks, 90, of Fisher passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 23, 1928, on the family farm in Newcomb Township, IL. He married Phyllis Castor on April 11, 1949, in Iowa. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Cheryl (David) Koch of Medina, Ohio; Christine (Steve) Schreiber of Mesa, Ariz.; Craig (Kathy) Crooks of Fisher, nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
He graduated from Fisher High School in 1946. He was a part-time Champaign County Sheriff for 20 years. He spent his life farming in the Fisher area. He was a member of the Fisher United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove, Rantoul. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher United Methodist Church.