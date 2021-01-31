CHAMPAIGN — Delmar L. England Jr., 80, of Champaign passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at home with his family.
Delmar was born on April 20, 1940, in Bloomington, to parents Delmar Sr. and May (Gechtske) England. He married his wife, Joanne (McCormick), on June 6, 1969, in Bloomington. Delmar proudly served in the U.S. Navy. During his 55-year career as a plumber and handyman, Delmar gained a stellar reputation as the man who could fix it right. In his free time, Delmar liked woodworking, reading and playing computer games. He was a great man and loved his family. He will be missed by many.
Delmar was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy Fleahearty.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; children, LaVinnia Sullivan of Champaign, Rebecca (Jim) Rupe of Kentucky, Laurie (Tim) Bagby of Urbana and Cheryl England of Urbana; grandchildren, Brian Heap, Aaron Sullivan, Charles Sullivan and Jennifer Bagby; great-grandchildren, Cory Hawn and Caylie Hawn; and extended family, Steve, Chris and Kathrine Mechling and Jeremy and LeAnn Rohl.
There will be no services at this time.
