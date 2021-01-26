RANTOUL — Delmar Gene Grussing, 85, of Rantoul passed away at 10:32 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
With the help of the doctors and health care teams at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and his own determination, he was able to fight a 3½-year battle with AL amyloidosis.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann, STS officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, rural Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask.
Del was born June 28, 1935, the son of John Harvey and Anna Lena (Bergman) Grussing. He married Judith Wheeler on Oct. 31, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She survives.
Along with his wife, Judy, he is survived by one son, Todd Grussing of Fairbury; four daughters, Jeri (Chris) Eckel of Sullivan, Robyn (Mike) Lindenmeyer of Arcola, Jill Grussing of Sullivan and Nicole (James) Crites of Flatville; 14 grandchildren, Brandi Binder, Schuyler Eckel, Kelsey Binder, Ryan Eckel, Amber Grussing, Jenna Flessner, Johanna Feran, John Wienke, Judson Wienke, Matt Rhodes, Aaron Grussing, Adam Crites, Anna Crites and Ava Crites; 16 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Madelyn, Caden, Lane, Jude, Dawson, Beckham, Michael, Cameron, Campbell, Claire, Benjamin, Everett, Maeve, Emma and Brecken, and great-grandchild No. 17 due in July 2021; and his friend of 80-plus years, Elmer Christians.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and a sister, Eleanor Busboom.
Del was the fourth generation to be born in the family farmhouse near Flatville. He was so happy that Nicole and family are now the fifth and sixth generations on the farm. Del often told stories about attending Kentucky School. In sixth grade, he and his three classmates were overwhelmed when they joined about 20 students at the “big school” in Flatville. Del graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1953 and from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute. In addition to farming, Del had been a Champaign County deputy sheriff for 14 years. He was also a semi driver, and he and Judy worked part time for 16 years at the Assembly Hall and for 12 years at Memorial Stadium Premium Seating.
Del was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He was a volunteer at Presence Medical Center, Urbana. Del enjoyed camping and woodworking, and he and Judy traveled to all 50 states. He was never at a loss for words and always enjoyed a good conversation. His grandchildren were his life, and he always looked forward to spending time with them.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.