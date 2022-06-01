BUCKLEY — Delmar Steinmann, 95, died at 4:53 p.m. Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 4 p.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley. The Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley, with military honors accorded by Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.