ROBERTS — Deloras “Dee” Jean Adamson, 81, of Roberts passed away Tuesday (June 22, 2021) at Piper City Rehab & Living Center.
She was born March 24, 1940, in Fairbury, the daughter of Albert “Brownie” and Lola (Straight) Brauman, and they preceded her in death. She married Doyle D. Adamson on May 9, 1959, at Thawville Congregational Church, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2014.
She is survived by one daughter, Karla Adamson-Butterick of Rantoul; one son, Jeffrey Adamson of Roberts; two grandchildren, Ethan Wayne Butterick and Wyatt Dean Butterick of Rantoul; one sister, Rosa Anna Nichols of Chatsworth; and one niece, Christiana Rose Kostal of Cullom.
Dee worked at the U.S. Army Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign. She enjoyed stained glass, arts and crafts, playing cards, cooking, gardening and watching basketball. She was an Illini fan and took pride in mowing her yard.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service Friday, June 25, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Pastor Brian King will officiate. Burial will follow in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City.
Memorials may be made to breast cancer research.